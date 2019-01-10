Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Officials vote to postpone policy to arm teachers

January 10, 2019 9:09 am
 
TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — School board members in Pennsylvania have voted to postpone a policy allowing teachers to carry guns in school.

In a 2-1 vote Tuesday evening, the Tamaqua school board’s Security Committee says it will suspend the implementation of the policy pending a court hearing on its validity.

Both teachers and parents have filed lawsuits against the policy claiming it violates state law and poses a danger to the community.

The district serves more than 2,100 students and is believed to be the first school system in the state to let teachers carry weapons.

The policy approved in September says teachers and other employees can volunteer to carry concealed, district-issued guns after training.

The full board will vote on the policy Jan. 15.

