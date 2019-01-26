Listen Live Sports

OU president sees blackface incidents as ‘call to action’

January 26, 2019 1:13 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The president of the University of Oklahoma says recent videos showing people in blackface serve as a “call to action” as the university continues to pursue greater diversity among students, staff and faculty.

President Jim Gallogly told the Tulsa World on Friday that separate incidents have hurt the university and he’s formed a committee to review the student code of conduct.

He says the incidents this month show racial insensitivity and that the university community “should have a low tolerance” for such acts.

Several videos were posted to social media Wednesday showing a man with black paint on his face walking around Norman. Campus police are investigating.

The incident came less than a week after two students withdrew from OU and apologized after a video showed one of the women wearing blackface and using a racial slur.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

