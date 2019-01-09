Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Owner of land where Confederate monument sits wants it gone

January 9, 2019 8:37 am
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The owner of the land where a recently vandalized Confederate statue in North Carolina sits has joined the voices calling for the monument’s removal.

The city of Winston-Salem has told monument owner United Daughters of the Confederacy to remove the statue by Jan. 31 or face a possible lawsuit. The land beneath the monument is owned by Winston Courthouse LLC, which operates apartments in an old courthouse building.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Mayor Allen Joines said Tuesday that Winston Courthouse told the Confederate group to remove the monument to ensure people living in the apartments are safe and undisturbed. The argument echoes the city’s position, seeking to avoid the “confrontation and violence” that’s hit other cities with Confederate statues.

The report didn’t include the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s response.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

