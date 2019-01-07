Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Paroled repeat offender now accused of rape, kidnapping

January 7, 2019 7:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A repeat offender whose life sentences for rape were twice overturned is now back behind bars in Alabama, accused of attacking a fourth woman.

Al.com reported Saturday that 44-year-old Che’ Duchaune Marks, who was paroled in August, is now facing rape and kidnapping charges in the December attack.

Marks was first sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for raping a 15-year-old girl. The trial included testimony from another 15-year-old girl he allegedly tried to rape, as well as a 27-year-old woman he was accused of raping while pretending to be a Mobile police officer.

But that conviction, as well as a subsequent retrial and conviction, were overturned on appeal. Marks finally pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument