Pilot escapes injury when small plane flips in Minnesota

January 3, 2019 3:05 pm
 
APPLETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin pilot escaped injury when his small plane skidded off an icy runway in Minnesota and flipped over.

Police say it happened in Swift County Wednesday afternoon. The 42-year-old pilot from Clear Lake, Wisconsin, was attempting to land a Cessna Skyhawk at the Appleton Municipal Airport and slid off the runway.

Officials say the pilot tried to take off again, but couldn’t gain enough speed and flipped.

The plane sustained major damage to its top, wings, and wheels. The pilot was checked by paramedics at the scene but suffered no injury.

