Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 1 dead in shooting inside North Carolina mall store

January 13, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina town say a person was shot and killed during a dispute at a store inside a mall.

Multiple news outlets report the shooting occurred shortly after midday Sunday in the DTLR store in Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, a bedroom community of Charlotte, and that a suspect is in custody.

Pineville police didn’t immediately return a phone call Sunday to The Associated Press seeking comment. Charlotte TV broadcasters cite police as saying the altercation involved an employee and someone entering the shoe and fashion store, and that it appears to have been neither a random act nor related to a robbery. The suspect and victim and haven’t been identified.

A portion of the mall was closed Sunday afternoon while police investigated.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris