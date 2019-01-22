Listen Live Sports

Police: 1 person killed at Illinois mall, shooter at large

January 22, 2019 12:40 am
 
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed at a suburban Chicago mall and the suspect remains at large.

Orland Park police say the 19-year-old was shot in the center of Orland Square Mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store Monday evening. The man later died at the hospital.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg and was being treated at another hospital.

Mitchell says security video showed a male shooter fleeing the mall but it’s unclear if he continued on foot or got into a vehicle. Mitchell calls the shooting an “isolated incident,” saying video shows the two people involved knew each other and that the victim was “targeted.”

Police departments from several neighboring towns, as well as the FBI and ATF responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago

