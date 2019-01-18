Listen Live Sports

Police: 150 pounds of pot found in bags at Tennessee airport

January 18, 2019 7:34 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two men were caught at the Nashville International Airport with more than 150 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases.

News outlets report 40-year-old Trung Tiey, of Philadelphia, and 56-year-old Tihn Tran, of Murphy, Texas, were arrested Tuesday on felony drug charges.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says a trained canine named Boston helped find the drugs, which had entered the airport on a flight from Oakland, California. Arrest affidavits say the suitcases had a “strong odor of air freshener” and had “vacuum sealed bags” sticking out of them.

Police say the men were jailed and missed their next flight to Jacksonville, Florida. It’s unclear if the men have lawyers who can comment on their behalf.

