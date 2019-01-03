Listen Live Sports

Police: 17-year-old girl arrested after police car joyride

January 3, 2019 8:36 am
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl took a police cruiser on a joyride following a traffic stop early on New Year’s Day in western Michigan.

Grand Rapids police say the girl was a passenger in a minivan that was pulled over about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday following a 911 call about a large fight nearby.

Police say the driver ran away and two officers ran after him, leaving the running police cruiser unattended. The young man was arrested. The other passengers were recorded on the cruiser’s dashcam video fleeing the scene.

Police say the 17-year-old girl drove away in the cruiser, hit the minivan and ran several stop signs before stopping about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away. She was arrested nearby and faces charges including resisting and obstructing police.

