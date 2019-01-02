Listen Live Sports

Police: Alabama man pushes TV stand, child loses 3 toes

January 2, 2019 7:48 pm
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man pushed a television stand that landed on a toddler, causing the boy to lose three toes.

The Tuscaloosa News reported Wednesday that 23-year-old Kendrick Antwan Woods was charged with second-degree assault Dec. 20.

According to court records, Woods was involved in an argument with his girlfriend at an apartment complex on Aug. 5. Police say the woman asked him to leave the apartment.

A Tuscaloosa police investigator wrote that Woods then came back into her apartment and pushed over the TV stand, “chopping off” the 2-year-old’s toes.

The woman told officers Woods was aware the boy was standing in front of the TV stand at the time. It’s unclear if Woods has a lawyer who could comment.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

