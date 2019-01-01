Listen Live Sports

Security guards kill armed man at casino-resort, police say

January 1, 2019 11:23 pm
 
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Security guards shot and killed an armed man in a casino-resort Sunday in suburban Las Vegas during a confrontation, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was walking through the Green Valley Ranch resort about 3:40 p.m. when people told security that he was carrying a handgun, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Three security guards confronted the man, and he drew his weapon, police said. Two of the guards shot the man, police said.

He received medical care at the casino but later died.

No one else was injured, police said. The casino was not evacuated.

Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore says he does not know if the man shot his weapon or how many shots were fired.

The Green Valley Ranch is owned by gaming company Station Casinos.

Station Casinos spokeswoman Lori Nelson did not immediately respond to an email seeking information.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

