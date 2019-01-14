Listen Live Sports

Police: Mall employee shot man as part of ‘ongoing dispute’

January 14, 2019 12:31 pm
 
PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a fatal shooting at a North Carolina mall resulted from an ongoing dispute between the victim and the employee accused of shooting him.

Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley said in an email that the employee turned himself in shortly after the shooting Sunday at Carolina Place Mall south of Charlotte.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Khali Amir Holmes of Charlotte. Investigators believe Holmes started a fight with the employee in the DTLR store. Police say the employee shot Holmes during the confrontation, and Holmes’ body was found inside the store.

Copley says charges haven’t been filed, and the suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say the mall has reopened and is safe.

