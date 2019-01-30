Listen Live Sports

Police: Man surrenders in freeway shooting of 3-year-old boy

January 30, 2019 6:40 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say a 24-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on a Detroit freeway has turned himself in.

First Lt. Michael Shaw said at a news conference that the Detroit man surrendered Wednesday. His name hasn’t been released, and charges are pending.

Christian Miller was shot Thursday evening while riding in his godmother’s SUV on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit’s west side. He died the following morning.

Shaw said “a traffic incident” occurred between the man and the boy’s godmother, and “we don’t think the godmother was aware of what was going on when this incident occurred.”

State police earlier announced they have recovered a Mercedes connected to the shooting.

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

