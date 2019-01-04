Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police say armed man was buzzed into elementary school

January 4, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man with a loaded handgun was buzzed into an elementary school near Philadelphia and was later arrested after trying to get inside neighborhood houses.

Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe says the man, 21-year-old Nazher Sabree, was recognized as a former student by an office employee and allowed into Park Lane School in Darby on Friday. Sabree told the principal he was looking for a bag he’d lost and she escorted him out of the building.

He was then seen trying to get inside nearby houses and police were notified. He says Sabree threatened officers with the gun before he was arrested.

Smythe says Sabree had been acting erratically outside the school earlier in the day and never should have been let inside.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No one was harmed.

Messages seeking comment from the school district and principal weren’t immediately returned Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State