Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police say death of 99-year-old Minnesota man was homicide

January 12, 2019 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 99-year-old man following a home invasion last month in Minnesota has been ruled a homicide.

Police say John Gosche suffered blunt-force injuries to his left arm during an altercation with robbery suspects who entered his home in Crystal on the afternoon of Dec. 2 and demanded money.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Gosche died four days later of complications from his injuries.

Police say two male suspects forced Gosche around the house in attempt to find money. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were believed to have been shown during the robbery.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police have not released any information about the suspects but do not believe the incident was random.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris