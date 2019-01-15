Listen Live Sports

Police: Texas woman posing for photo shoots, kills boyfriend

January 15, 2019 1:22 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Texas woman is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting her boyfriend when she pointed a rifle at him while posing for a photo.

Travis County jail records indicate 20-year-old Autumn King was being held Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.

Austin police say the shooting occurred at the couple’s home on Dec. 23. Investigators allege that King said she aimed the rifle her boyfriend, 26-year-old Eric Charles Allen, as he held her cellphone and prepared to take a photo to post online. King says she accidentally fired.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

King was arrested Monday. Online records don’t list a defense attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.

