Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Trucker in deadly bus crash was removing jacket

January 17, 2019 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARGOS, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say the driver of a truck that rear-ended a school bus in December, killing one student, was removing a jacket and a sweatshirt just before the collision.

A crash report released Wednesday says the truck driver was traveling behind the bus Dec. 5 when he “pulled the clothing over his head and briefly took his eyes off the roadway.”

The report says that when the driver looked up he was unable to avoid rear-ending the bus, killing 13-year-old Owen Abbott of Winimac along U.S. 31 about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of South Bend.

Marshall County’s prosecutor announced Thursday that a grand jury will decide if the driver will be charged.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The bus was carrying students from the Eastern Pulaski school district to see a Christmas musical.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA