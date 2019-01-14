Listen Live Sports

Police: Woman drove drunk to ‘teach her son a lesson’

January 14, 2019 6:49 am
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman charged with drunken driving told police she did it “to teach her son a lesson.”

News outlets report 48-year-old Sunita Jairam was arrested early Sunday on charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.

Her arrest citation says she told police she “drank a bunch of beer” and drove at 150 mph (241 kph). It’s unclear what lesson she was trying to impart.

The son told police he tried to get out of the BMW subcompact several times, but the door was locked. News outlets didn’t list his age.

Booking records show Jairam’s blood alcohol content was 0.161, twice the legal limit. Records show she was previously charged with public intoxication and speeding.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

