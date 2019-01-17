Probe: Miscommunication over barriers preceded statue’s fall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — An investigative report says the University of North Carolina declined to put up portable barricades around a Confederate statue the night it was toppled because of concerns they would be unsightly.

WBTV obtained a draft of the investigative report . The television station reports that the campus police chief believed the concerns from Chancellor Carol Folt’s office amounted to a directive not to use the barriers. Folt said she hadn’t meant for her concerns to be perceived as an order, according to the report.

The report cites miscommunication between police and administrators, as well as insufficient staffing and training for officers as contributing factors that allowed the statue to be torn down in August 2018.

Media representatives of the university system and the Chapel Hill campus declined to make further comment.

