Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Resident, 73, charged in killing of nursing home roommate

January 2, 2019 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 73-year-old man has been charged with murder after he admitted to beating his roommate to death at a Missouri nursing home.

Police were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in St. Louis County just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found 69-year-old Larry Harris dead.

Prosecutors charged 73-year-old Willie Clemons with second-degree murder. He is jailed on $250,000 bond.

A probable cause statement says the men were roommates. A nurse found Harris in his bed and not breathing. The statement says Clemons admitted to the nursing staff that he punched Harris several times. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the attack.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address