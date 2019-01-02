Listen Live Sports

Rhinos won’t be punished at zoo where girl fell into exhibit

January 2, 2019 2:35 pm
 
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials at a Florida zoo where a toddler stumbled into a rhinoceros exhibit say the welfare of the animals was never compromised and the rhinos won’t be punished in any way.

The Brevard Zoo said in a statement Wednesday that the Rhino Encounters exhibit and other exhibits involving “premium” animal experiences have been suspended while zoo officials review safety protocol.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday after she stumbled through steel poles separating the rhinos and spectators.

Officials at the zoo on Florida’s Space Coast say a rhino’s snout touched the girl before she was retrieved in a matter of seconds.

The girl’s father said in a statement released Wednesday by the hospital to local media that his daughter “is doing well.”

