School board votes to postpone policy to arm teachers

January 15, 2019 10:09 pm
 
TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board has voted to postpone a policy allowing teachers to carry guns in school.

The Morning Call reports the Tamaqua Area School District voted 7-1 to postpone the policy Tuesday night. Nick Boyle, who helped create the policy, provided the only opposing vote.

The policy approved in September says teachers and other employees can volunteer to carry concealed, district-issued guns after training.

The district is believed to be the first school system in the state to have such a policy.

Both teachers and parents filed lawsuits against the policy, claiming it violates state law and poses a danger to the community.

School Board President Larry Witting says he believes it’s a “prudent thing from a fiscal perspective” not to implement the policy before a court ruling.

