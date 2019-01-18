Listen Live Sports

School official: Boy wrongly punished for fake lunch money

January 18, 2019 5:34 pm
 
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A school superintendent in Georgia says a 12-year-old boy who tried to buy lunch with a counterfeit $20 bill appears to have been unaware the bill was fake and should not have been punished.

Christian Philon says administrators at Austin Road Middle School in metro Atlanta gave him 10 days of in-school suspension after a lunch room cashier discovered his lunch money was fake. The boy and his parents said he was given the bogus bill by his father, and both of them thought it was real.

Henry County Schools said in a statement Friday the boy has returned to class after Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis intervened. School officials said a sheriff’s deputy investigated and concluded the boy didn’t know he had counterfeit cash.

