Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: 6 middle school students in school violence threat

January 30, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused six children ages 12 and 13 of discussing a ‘Columbine-style attack’ on their middle school on social media.

WRAL in Raleigh reports the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the students, who were removed from the school, face felony charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on school property. Capt. Jessica Sadovnikov says the discussion was such that investigators considered it serious.

The sheriff’s office says two Carver Middle School students alerted staff members that they thought the students would carry out the threat on Jan. 25.

Parents criticized law enforcement and school officials at a meeting Tuesday for not being told about the threat sooner. The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that at no time did it tell school leaders not to release information.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.