Sheriff: South Carolina toddler shoots, wounds self

January 8, 2019 5:45 am
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says a 3-year-old boy took a gun from inside a car and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the boy was wounded Monday night and taken to an area hospital.

A sheriff’s office statement says the boy found the gun inside a car. It’s unclear whose car the gun was in.

Lt. Ryan Flood says the shooting appears accidental but remains under investigation.

