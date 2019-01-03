Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Woman threw bleach in boyfriend’s eyes on his dare

January 3, 2019 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says a woman told deputies she threw bleach into her boyfriend’s eyes on a dare.

The State reports 56-year-old Barbara Davis told deputies she was cleaning during a New Year’s Day argument with her 54-year-old boyfriend when he dared her to throw it at him. Authorities did not immediately release his identity.

Davis told Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies that she believed her boyfriend was going to attack her, so she threw the bleach.

A sheriff’s office report says the man told deputies he had lost his vision. He refused medical treatment.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The report says deputies found bleach stains in the living room of the Duncan home and on a sofa. Davis was charged with second-degree domestic violence. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address