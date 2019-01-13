Listen Live Sports

Shooting outside Phoenix motel kills woman, 5 wounded

January 13, 2019 4:53 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting outside a motel left a young woman dead and five others wounded by gunfire.

They say in a statement that the shooting happened shortly before noon Sunday after two men argued with a group of people on the second floor of the motel.

Police say one suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

They say one of the suspects was wounded in the incident and was among those shot. Three of those who were in shot were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police are searching for the other suspect.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 41 years old. Their identities were not immediately made public.

