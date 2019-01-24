Listen Live Sports

Shootings in northwest Georgia leave 4 dead, 1 wounded

January 24, 2019 10:22 pm
 
ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed and one wounded in two shootings in northwest Georgia.

News outlets report the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the shootings occurred Thursday night in Rockmart.

WXIA-TV reports investigators are searching for the suspect and believe the incident was related to drugs. The sheriff says there are two crime scenes.

Authorities initially said six people had been shot but later corrected that information.

No additional details were immediately available.

Rockmart is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

