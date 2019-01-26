Listen Live Sports

Small earthquake hits Pacific Ocean off coast of Oregon

January 26, 2019 11:14 pm
 
YACHATS, Oregon (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon.

The agency says the earthquake hit a spot 286.5 miles (462.0 kilometers) west of Yachats at 7:40 p.m. Yachats is a town of about 750 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

There are no reports of damage.

