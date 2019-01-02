Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Soldier charged with murder after wife’s body found in trash

January 2, 2019 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old soldier who flew from Colorado to Indiana and allegedly killed his wife, then fled to Thailand, is now wanted for military desertion.

Prosecutors in Indiana filed murder charges Wednesday against Peter Van Bawi Lian for the death of Khuang Par, whose body was found in an Indianapolis trash bin on Dec. 23.

Indianapolis police say Lian is on active duty with the U.S. Army. Police say he flew on Dec. 22 from Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Indianapolis, where Par had moved to be with family after Lian was arrested in November on charges of assaulting her.

Flight records show Lian flew to Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 24.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Indianapolis Star reports Lian was due back at Fort Carson on Dec. 26 but didn’t return.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address