Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Some shaking felt after moderate Alaska earthquake

January 13, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Alaska residents through the Anchorage area and beyond.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries after Sunday morning’s earthquake.

It was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.0 Anchorage earthquake that struck on Nov. 30.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate quake in the Cook Inlet area was located at a depth of about 21 miles (33 kilometers).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The center says people felt the quake throughout south-central Alaska.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people reported feeling weak-to-moderate shaking.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris