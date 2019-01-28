Listen Live Sports

St. Louis officer booked on involuntary manslaughter charge

January 28, 2019 5:03 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer is in custody, three days after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a female colleague.

Nathaniel Hendren was charged Friday and booked Monday. Authorities did not disclose the reason for the delay. A booking photo shows him with a black eye. He is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Katlyn Alix was with two male officers at an apartment early Thursday. Prosecutors say Hendren and Alix were taking turns pulling the trigger of a gun while pointing it at each other when it went off, killing Alix. She was 24.

Hendren’s attorney, Talmage E. Newton IV, says in a statement that Alix’s death was a “tragic accident that has unalterably impacted the lives of everyone involved.”

