Strike or no strike, pensions problematic for LA schools

January 12, 2019 10:33 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Strike or no strike, after a deal is ultimately reached on a contract for Los Angeles teachers, the school district will still be on a collision course with deficit spending because of pensions and other financial obligations.

School systems across California are experiencing burdensome payments to the state pension fund while struggling to improve schools.

The problem is especially acute for districts like Los Angeles Unified that will see a financial hit in part because of steadily declining enrollment.

Helen Cregger, an analyst and vice president at the financial services company Moody’s, said public schools get less in per-pupil funding from the state as fewer students enroll.

Teachers are preparing to strike Monday in Los Angeles, where the union is pushing for higher salaries and more hiring.

