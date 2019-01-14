Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Student, teacher unveil school massacre memorial garden

January 14, 2019 3:37 pm
 
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida school where 14 students and three staff members were killed in a shooting nearly a year ago now has a garden honoring their lives.

News outlets report the memorial garden at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland was unveiled Sunday. The colorful flowers bloom in front of a new marker at the school to remember the 17 slain there Feb. 14.

Student Victoria Gonzalez helped create the garden with teacher Ronit Reoven. Gonzalez’s boyfriend Joaquin Oliver was among those killed. Gonzalez says they took it upon themselves to memorialize the 17 because administrators haven’t done much to do so. The garden was planted last month on Christmas Eve.

Reoven says the therapeutic space features rocks with the 17 names and angel figurines that glow at night.

