Suit says Waffle House shooting suspect’s father negligent

January 18, 2019 4:43 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A civil lawsuit against the father of the man accused of fatally shooting four people at a Waffle House in Nashville last year is moving forward.

Shaundelle Brooks is the mother of victim Akilah DaSilva. She is suing Jeffrey Reinking for negligence and conspiracy because he returned several guns to his mentally unstable son before the shooting.

Reinking had asked that the case against him be thrown out, in part because he is a resident of Illinois.

A Nashville circuit court judge on Friday gave Brooks permission to make changes to her original complaint as she tries to prove Reinking has sufficient ties to Tennessee to be sued in state court.

Reinking’s attorneys said Friday that they’ll file a new motion to dismiss the case based on the amended complaint.

