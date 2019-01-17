Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Tennessee man accused of fleeing, shooting arrow at deputies

January 17, 2019 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is accused of ignoring deputies at a crash scene and leading them on a short-lived car chase after which he shot an arrow at them with a compound bow.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old James Michael Ferguson approached the crash scene Sunday night and told deputies his car was in the wreck but then fled. Spokesman Sgt. Chris Guess tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press deputies knew who Ferguson was and decided to nix the chase and go to his home.

Guess says deputies found Ferguson’s car blocking his driveway and noticed Ferguson hiding in weeds growing nearby with a compound bow in hand. Ferguson shot an arrow, striking a cruiser and fled on foot. He was caught and arrested on charges including domestic assault.

___

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA