Texas pair convicted of enslaving African girl for 16 years

January 10, 2019 9:51 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal jury has found a suburban North Texas couple guilty of enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years.

Jurors found Mohamed Toure (TOHR’-eh) and his wife, Denise Cros-Toure, guilty Thursday of forced labor. They face up to 20 years in prison, but no sentencing date was immediately set.

Toure is the son of a former president of the West African country of Guinea. The Southlake, Texas, pair was accused of bringing the 5-year-old girl from her rural Guinean village in 2000 and forcing her to work without pay in their home for years. Authorities began investigating after the victim fled the couple’s home in 2016.

The defense attorneys said they would appeal the verdict.

