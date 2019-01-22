Listen Live Sports

...

The Latest: 4 charged with plotting attack on Muslim enclave

January 22, 2019 3:36 pm
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of three adults and a high school student accused of plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Police say three adults and a 16-year-old student plotted to attack an upstate New York Muslim community and had access to 23 firearms and three homemade explosives at the time of their arrests.

Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan told reporters Tuesday the Rochester-area residents had made plans to attack Islamberg, a rural Muslim enclave west of the Catskills. The chief says the timing of the attack is unknown.

The three adults arrested were 20-year-old Brian Colaneri, 18-year-old Andrew Crysel and 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile. Each was charged with weapons possession and conspiracy. A 16-year-old student at Odyssey Academy in Greece also was charged as an adolescent offender.

Phelan says it was a comment by the student during school Friday that launched the investigation.

Attempts to reach relatives to comment weren’t immediately successful.

_______

1:30 p.m.

Three men are charged with plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community with explosives.

Court papers say three Rochester-area men are accused of plotting to attack Islamberg, a rural Muslim enclave west of the Catskills.

Police in the Rochester suburb of Greece this weekend arrested 20-year-old Brian Colaneri, 18-year-old Andrew Crysel and 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile. Each was charged with weapons possession and conspiracy.

Court papers say they intended to use several improvised explosive devices wrapped in duct tape that were shaped like cylinders and a mason jar.

Followers of a Pakistani cleric settled Islamberg in the 1980s to flee crime in New York City.

It was unclear whether the men had lawyers yet. Attempts to reach relatives to comment weren’t immediately successful.

Police planned a Tuesday news conference to release more details.

