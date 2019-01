The Latest: Utah mall closes after gunman opens fire, 2 hurt

By The Associated Press

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Utah mall (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City is closed after a gunman opened fire and wounded two people.

The Fashion Place mall says in a tweet that Sunday’s shooting happened outside the shopping center in Murray.

The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reports officers are searching for the gunman.

The Deseret News newspaper quoted Murray Fire Department officials as saying two people were injured but no additional details were immediately available.

Murray is 6.6 miles (11 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

