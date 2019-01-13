Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Utah mall closes after gunman opens fire, 2 hurt

January 13, 2019
 
MURRAY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Utah mall (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City is closed after a gunman opened fire and wounded two people.

The Fashion Place mall says in a tweet that Sunday’s shooting happened outside the shopping center in Murray.

The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reports officers are searching for the gunman.

The Deseret News newspaper quoted Murray Fire Department officials as saying two people were injured but no additional details were immediately available.

Murray is 6.6 miles (11 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

___

3:10 p.m.

Authorities say a gunman has opened fire at a mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City and that two people were wounded.

The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reported that officers are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Fashion Place mall in the suburb of Murray.

The Deseret News newspaper quoted Murray Fire Department officials as saying two people were injured but no additional details were immediately available.

Murray is south of Salt Lake City.

