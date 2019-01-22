Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Theater shooter’s video interview with psychiatrist released

January 22, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have released hours of video showing Colorado theater shooter James Holmes’ interviews with a psychiatrist about the 2012 massacre in suburban Denver.

The videos released Tuesday show Holmes being questioned by William Reid, a court-appointed psychiatrist who evaluated Holmes’ sanity. Most of the videos were shown to the jury at Holmes’ trial and were widely reported.

Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Vikki Migoya said people who want to see the videos can contact Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for access to a website where they are posted.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The videos were released at the request of attorney Steven Zansberg.

Zansberg said he was representing a documentary producer whom he declined to identify.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference