Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Thief steals $1,000 from Girl Scouts selling cookies at mall

January 21, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a thief stole $1,000 from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies at a New Jersey mall.

Woodbridge Township police say the theft occurred between 4:20 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Friday on the upper level of the Woodbridge Center mall.

The money — about $500 cash and several checks — had been placed in a bank envelope and left unattended on a table where members of Girl Scout Troop 80062 were making their sales. Authorities say mall surveillance cameras captured a man, who may have been in disguise, picking up the envelope and putting it in his pocket.

The man was with a woman using a red walker, and they left the mall shortly before the theft was discovered.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference