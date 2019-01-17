Listen Live Sports

Toddler with fentanyl, cocaine in system revived at hospital

January 17, 2019 6:28 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with child endangerment after his 14-month-old son arrived unresponsive at a hospital with fentanyl and cocaine in his system and was resuscitated with a treatment used after drug overdoses.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 38-year-old Gayron Sloan was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records say the boy was resuscitated after staffers at his day care took him to a hospital. He was revived with the help of Narcan, a treatment that combats opioids.

According to charging documents, Sloan told investigators he sells fentanyl and cocaine and stores the drugs at his home.

Authorities did not name the day care where the child became ill.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Sloan.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

