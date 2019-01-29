Listen Live Sports

Trial opens for man charged with abducting 2 Texas sisters

January 29, 2019 2:21 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who abducted two sisters and is suspected of killing their mother had moved into their Central Texas home to help look after the girls.

Terry Allen Miles is on trial for kidnapping charges for allegedly abducting the girls and fleeing to Colorado in December 2017.

Prosecutors said during opening statements Tuesday that Miles admitting taking the girls. His attorneys say Miles was protecting the pair from their mother’s chaotic and illicit lifestyle.

Defense attorneys say Miles had no part in the death of the girls’ mother. Investigators have said the woman was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma at her home in Round Rock. The officer who found her was conducting a welfare check after she didn’t show up at work.

Authorities say Miles was found days later in a remote area of southern Colorado.

