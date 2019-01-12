Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wall donations refunded or shifted to non-profit effort

January 12, 2019 11:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man says people who contributed more than $20 million online to help build a wall along the southern U.S. border can get refunds or shift their support to a new nonprofit effort.

Air Force veteran and triple amputee Brian Kolfage says on the GoFundMe page he started to raise money for President Donald Trump’s wall that the nonprofit endeavor will be more successful. The message tells donors they can get a refund if they do nothing or direct their donation to the nonprofit.

So far, about 339,000 people have contributed. The new nonprofit is called We Build The Wall Inc. Kolfage says he hopes to raise $1 billion.

According to his website , Kolfage was severely wounded in a 2004 rocket attack at an Iraq air base.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell