White man accused of kicking black child in Kansas charged

January 7, 2019 7:33 pm
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old white man accused of kicking a 1-year-old black boy and shouting racial slurs in a Kansas grocery store has been charged with attempted aggravated battery.

Trace Riff made his first court appearance Monday after being charged in the Dec. 23 incident in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports Riff is also charged with interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct. Witnesses told police the boy was holding his 11-year-old sister’s hand when Riff kicked him . The toddler was not injured.

Riff was released from jail after the incident but was arrested again Thursday on drug charges. He was charged Monday in that case with possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing and abuse of toxic vapors.

Riff’s family says he has a history of mental health and substance abuse problems.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

