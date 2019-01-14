Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wife charged in death of Army soldier on New Year’s Eve

January 14, 2019 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — The wife of a Michigan soldier who was fatally shot while on leave for the holidays has been charged in his slaying, as has her boyfriend.

Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic (SEP’-ik) says 22-year-old Kemia Hassel of Allenhurst, Georgia, was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder. She’s being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Sepic says Hassel is having an affair with 24-year-old Jeremy Cuellar, who is jailed in Liberty County, Georgia, awaiting extradition to face the same charge and a weapons count.

Sepic says Cuellar fatally shot 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III outside his father’s Benton Harbor home on New Year’s Eve.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

All three were stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Attorneys for Hassel and Cuellar have not been identified by The Associated Press.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris