Woman, 3 children found dead after home catches fire

January 30, 2019 4:28 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A woman and her three children have been found dead inside an Ohio home that caught fire Wednesday morning, authorities said.

An Akron Fire Department spokeswoman said the fire was reported around 9 a.m. in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood. Firefighters weren’t able to get inside the home to rescue people because flames had engulfed the structure, spokeswoman Sierjie Lash said.

The Akron Beacon Journal has reported that a man managed to escape. The bodies of the women and children were found in different parts of the home.

The medical examiner’s office has said the children were ages 10, 7 and 5. Neither the mother’s age nor the identity of the family has been released.

Temperatures outside were near zero (negative 18 Celsius). The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two children, ages 3 and 7, died early Monday in a mobile home fire in the central Ohio city of New Lexington. No cause for that fire has been released.

Five children ranging in age from 1 to 9 years old died Dec. 9 after a home caught fire in Youngstown in northeast Ohio.

