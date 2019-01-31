Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman accused of pouring water on sleeping baby as ‘payback’

January 31, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been arrested after a video she posted on social media showed her pouring water on her sleeping 9-month-old daughter as “payback.”

News outlets report the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Caitlyn Alyse Hardy was charged with cruelty to children.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says Hardy recorded herself pouring a water bottle on her daughter’s face Saturday and posted it on Facebook. The baby woke up coughing.

Screenshots circulating on social media show Hardy’s original post said, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says the county Social Services Department has been notified.

Hardy was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond Wednesday. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.