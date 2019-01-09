Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman accused of putting her baby in freezer, closing lid

January 9, 2019
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman accused of placing her 8-month-old baby into a freezer has been charged with child abuse.

The reports say 19-year-old Brittany C. Smith placed the infant in a freezer and closed the lid last week in Johnson City. The child was taken to a hospital, but no condition has been released.

An affidavit provided to WJHL-TV says a witness saw Smith holding a small child next to the unused freezer in their backyard. The resident went outside to speak with Smith and found her in the crawlspace under the home.

Smith also has been charged with offenses that include neglect. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

