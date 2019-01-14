Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman pleads not guilty after dead baby found in freezer

January 14, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of her 6-month-old son, whose body was found last summer in an Alabama motel room freezer.

The Dothan Eagle reported Monday that 36-year-old Amanda Gail Oakes waived arraignment on charges of manslaughter and corpse abuse. Her trial is scheduled to start March 4.

Oakes was charged after the body of her baby, Curtis James Oakes, was discovered at a motel in Dothan. A man who had been traveling with Oakes, 28-year-old Carlton James Mathis of Gainesville, Georgia, was arrested on a murder warrant in June after the body was found.

Authorities say the baby died while being cared for by Mathis. Oakes says they placed her son’s body in the freezer when the smell became unbearable.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris